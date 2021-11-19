ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Head to Head Comparison

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.76%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.55%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 104.89% 1.45% 0.32% Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.00% -1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.77 -$197.71 million $2.99 4.95 Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 9.17 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -30.64

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

