Rebecca R. Eckert Sells 7,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $23,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYPR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

