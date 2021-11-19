Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1,775.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $35,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 6.4% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Upwork by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,150 shares of company stock worth $12,128,144 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.