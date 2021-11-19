Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.34% of Callon Petroleum worth $35,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

