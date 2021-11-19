Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $36,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.35 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

