Invesco Ltd. Sells 150,689 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Bloom Energy worth $37,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

