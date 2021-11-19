Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,118 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

STNG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

