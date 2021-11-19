Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $72,580.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

