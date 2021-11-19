Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $102,032.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

CBNK stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

