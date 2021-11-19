Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $64.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.