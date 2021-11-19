NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Acquires 40,200 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.
Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
