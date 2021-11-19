NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Acquires 40,200 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.