Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

