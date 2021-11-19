LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,221.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of LendingTree worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.02 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

