Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,808 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,843,962 shares of company stock worth $820,953,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.