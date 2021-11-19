Lewis Cirne Sells 995 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.