Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $625.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $463.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.26.

NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

