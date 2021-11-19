Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

