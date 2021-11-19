Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AIAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Aurubis stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

