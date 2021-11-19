Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.09.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.59. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$353.70 million and a P/E ratio of -45.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

