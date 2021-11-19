$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.