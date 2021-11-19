inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $16.33 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $177.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

