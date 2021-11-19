Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 25,223 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.