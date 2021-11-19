Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

