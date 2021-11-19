Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Holdings Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.10 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

