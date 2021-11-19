Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 16,955 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chemours by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $11,642,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chemours by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

