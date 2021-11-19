Mariner LLC Takes $713,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.