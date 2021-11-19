Mariner LLC Takes $713,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

