Mariner LLC Takes $633,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,705 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

