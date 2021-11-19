Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.