2,322 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

