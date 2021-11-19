HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

