23,785 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

