HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $241.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $193.01 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

