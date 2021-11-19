HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $52.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

