Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

