Golden Green Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

C stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.