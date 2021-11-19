Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

PH stock opened at $332.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

