IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $230.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.