FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Increased by Analyst

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

ARBK stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

