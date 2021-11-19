DA Davidson Raises Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
