DA Davidson Raises Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.