Mariana Garavaglia Sells 3,329 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

