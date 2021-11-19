RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDNT. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

