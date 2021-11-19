John L. Brottem Sells 4,945 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $254,173.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

