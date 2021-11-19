Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $30.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

