Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $20.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 21.73.

Shares of OTLY opened at 9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.16. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 9.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

