Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MARPS stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

