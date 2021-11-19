Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

