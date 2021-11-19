Craig Hallum Increases Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target to $54.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

