Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $16.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

