Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,260 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 102,363.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AAON were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.