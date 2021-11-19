Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

